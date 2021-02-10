Former KU C Azubuike suffers apparent leg injury, carted off court in G League game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WIBW) - Former KU star center Udoka Azubuike was carted off the court after suffering an apparent leg injury while playing in a G League game Wednesday afternoon.

Azubuike was playing for the Salt Lake City Stars against the Eerie Bayhawks when he went down. The video of the injury - which is graphic - can be seen here.

He hurt the same ankle in 2018 while playing for the Jayhawks against Wofford.

The Utah Jazz selected Azubuike 27th overall in last year’s NBA Draft.

Udoka Azubuike was stretchered out of the SLC Stars game today with a scary-looking leg injury. — Ryan Miller (@millerjryan) February 10, 2021

