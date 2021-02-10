Fire breaks out at GreatLIFE Fitness Center in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters responded to a fire at the GreatLIFE Fitness Center in North Topeka Wednesday.

They got to the building, located at 1936 NW Tyler, just before 1 p.m. and couldn’t see any smoke or flames from outside.

Once inside, firefighters found the fire and were able to contain it.

Everyone inside had evacuated by the time they got there.

An investigation determined the fire was started by a malfunction in the sauna room, and caused $10,000 in damages.

