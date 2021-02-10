FBI Kansas City to host Diversity Recruitment event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City division of the FBI will host a Diversity Agent Recruitment event.

The Kansas City Divison of the Federal Bureau of Investigation says as part of its commitment to attract highly skilled and diverse talent, it will host a Diversity Agent Recruitment event on Feb. 25, from 5 - 8 p.m. It said Special Agents from the FBI will be available to discuss career opportunities and promote diversity employment within the bureau as part of an ongoing initiative to reach applicants with a variety of backgrounds.

According to the FBI, it is looking for qualified candidates for Special Agent positions. It said the DAR event will discuss the rewards of pursuing an exciting career as an FBI Special Agent and the role a diverse workforce plays in its continued success.

“It is crucial for the FBI to have a workforce of qualified individuals with a variety of backgrounds and cultures to protect the diverse public we serve. As our nation continues to evolve, we continue to face challenges with changing technologies and more complex worldwide threats. To ensure we defend and shield all members of society, we must ensure our workforce mirrors all communities we serve. We are a stronger workforce when we are not only serving the community but are members of the community,” said Timothy Langan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Kansas City Division.

The FBI said it strives to enhance its multi-cultural and female Special Agent population and is specifically looking for eligible candidates that have backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, math, law and more. It said the DAR event will give information about an exciting career opportunity with the FBI.

According to the bureau, its recruitment event is looking for applicants that are residents of the U.S., between 23 and 36 years old that have bachelor’s degrees from an accredited institution. It said its DAR event will allow potential applicants the opportunity to talk virtually to special agents to learn more about job opportunities inside the bureau. It said they will have the opportunity to hear about and ask questions related to the following:

Life as a new agent (including training at the FBI Academy)

Balancing a high-energy job with family

Typical day in the life of an FBI special agent (hint: there isn’t one!)

Working cases that make a difference in your community

Opportunities to travel the world

The FBI said the DAR recruiting information session is free and interested candidates should visit its website, click on “apply to jobs,” search “DAR” and choose “DAR Kansas City Talent Network,” read the job summary and click “Start” to begin. It said after completing the questionnaire, qualified candidates will get an invitation to the event with specific details regarding participation.

According to the FBI, it investigates over 300 violations of federal law. It said applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. It said some preferred skills are as follows:

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)

Foreign Languages (Spanish, Arabic, Farsi, Urdu, Chinese, Korean, etc.)

Law

Certified Public Accountants

Attorneys

Detectives

Military (specifically Special Forces, Explosives, WMD and Intelligence Experts)

Pilots (helicopter, fixed wing)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.