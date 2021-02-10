Advertisement

Dr. Norman: UK Strain of COVID-19 found at FHSU has not spread to close contacts

By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 10, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman says a strain of the coronavirus that appeared in a Fort Hays University student-athlete has not spread amongst the student’s friends.

Officials had sent a mobile lab to Hays after the student tested positive for the UK variant last week. According to Norman, only one of the 200 close contacts tested positive for COVID-19 and that person’s test results are being checked to see if it’s the UK strain, which is said to be more contagious and potentially more dangerous than the state’s current predominant strain.

