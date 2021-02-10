Coming out of retirement: Cochran accepts new role with City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After less than two months of retirement, Topeka’s former Chief of Police has accepted a new role in public service.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout announced at Tuesday night’s city council meeting that Bill Cochran will become his acting Chief of Staff starting February 22, 2021.

Trout said this was a newly created position, and Cochran’s education, experience, and strong community ties made him a perfect fit.

“Today I am excited to announce that Bill Cochran has accepted my offer to return to the City of Topeka in a new role as my Chief of Staff. Bill Cochran is someone that we all know as a dedicated public servant to the City of Topeka with 34 years of service in the Police Department,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Bill is a well-qualified person to fulfill this newly created position in our government structure. In addition to his education and experience, Bill Cochran has strong community ties that will help facilitate the duties of his new role.”

Cochran retired after spending his entire career in law enforcement with the Topeka Police Department at the end of 2020.

“I am very excited to continue my career in public service as the Chief of Staff to City Manager Trout. I am looking forward to starting this new phase of my career and continuing to serve the citizens of Topeka in my new role,” said Cochran.

City officials say Cochran will make $125,000 per year.

