Advertisement

Coming out of retirement: Cochran accepts new role with City of Topeka

From Chief of Police to Chief of Staff, Cochran didn’t wait long to find something else to do.
Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran on Friday called on the entire city to "come together" and...
Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran on Friday called on the entire city to "come together" and address violence issues in the capital city.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After less than two months of retirement, Topeka’s former Chief of Police has accepted a new role in public service.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout announced at Tuesday night’s city council meeting that Bill Cochran will become his acting Chief of Staff starting February 22, 2021.

Trout said this was a newly created position, and Cochran’s education, experience, and strong community ties made him a perfect fit.

“Today I am excited to announce that Bill Cochran has accepted my offer to return to the City of Topeka in a new role as my Chief of Staff.  Bill Cochran is someone that we all know as a dedicated public servant to the City of Topeka with 34 years of service in the Police Department,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Bill is a well-qualified person to fulfill this newly created position in our government structure.  In addition to his education and experience, Bill Cochran has strong community ties that will help facilitate the duties of his new role.”

Cochran retired after spending his entire career in law enforcement with the Topeka Police Department at the end of 2020.

“I am very excited to continue my career in public service as the Chief of Staff to City Manager Trout. I am looking forward to starting this new phase of my career and continuing to serve the citizens of Topeka in my new role,” said Cochran.

City officials say Cochran will make $125,000 per year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Kansas Walmarts to start giving out COVID-19 vaccines
Governor makes tax proposal amendment to Senate Bill 22
Governor proposes plan to tax Amazon, Etsy
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
CDC data puts Kansas at the bottom of U.S. states in getting the vaccine out to its residents.
Kansas ranks near last among U.S. states in COVID vaccination rate

Latest News

Cadin Sanner talking with Chief John Lamb
Salute Our Heroes - Cadin Sanner
Trish Giordano is recognized in this weeks, Salute Our Heroes. (Jan. 30, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Trish Giordano retires after nearly 30 years with the Junction City Police Dept.
13 NEWS This Morning at 6AM - Helping Hands Dogs
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Helping Hands Dogs
13 NEWS This Morning at 5 AM - Helping Hands Cats & Spay/Neutering
13 News This Morning At 5AM - Helping Hands Cats & Spay/Neutering