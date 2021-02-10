Coffey County vaccine clinic underway Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vaccine clinic is underway Wednesday (2/10) in Coffey County, re-scheduled from Monday. The first-round doses will be given to about 100 people; Coffey County Health Department administrator Lindsay Payer, R.N. told commissioners Monday that they had 110 doses in the refrigerator. Another clinic for first-round doses is scheduled for next week.

A booster clinic for the 2nd doses is set for February 26th. Currently, Payer said that they are receiving 100 first dose vaccines per week. They will soon receive additional supply for the 2nd dose shots. She told commissioners that they continue to attempt to make daily contact with positive COVID-19 patients. Payer said they had immunized 306 people as of Monday.

Monday commissioners decided at the start not to wear their masks during the majority of the meeting, saying that members of the public had complained that they could not understand them. Payer began her comments wearing her mask but was asked to remove it so the commissioners and members of the public watching on the county’s YouTube channel could better hear and understand what she was saying. Some commissioners did wear their mask when they were not speaking.

In contrast, the Shawnee County commission returned to their first in-person meeting in weeks on Monday and wore masks for the duration of their meeting.

