Advertisement

Coffey County vaccine clinic underway Wednesday

Coffey County Health Department administrator Lindsay Payer updates commissioners
Coffey County Health Department administrator Lindsay Payer updates commissioners(Coffey County / YouTube)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vaccine clinic is underway Wednesday (2/10) in Coffey County, re-scheduled from Monday. The first-round doses will be given to about 100 people; Coffey County Health Department administrator Lindsay Payer, R.N. told commissioners Monday that they had 110 doses in the refrigerator. Another clinic for first-round doses is scheduled for next week.

A booster clinic for the 2nd doses is set for February 26th. Currently, Payer said that they are receiving 100 first dose vaccines per week. They will soon receive additional supply for the 2nd dose shots. She told commissioners that they continue to attempt to make daily contact with positive COVID-19 patients. Payer said they had immunized 306 people as of Monday.

Monday commissioners decided at the start not to wear their masks during the majority of the meeting, saying that members of the public had complained that they could not understand them. Payer began her comments wearing her mask but was asked to remove it so the commissioners and members of the public watching on the county’s YouTube channel could better hear and understand what she was saying. Some commissioners did wear their mask when they were not speaking.

In contrast, the Shawnee County commission returned to their first in-person meeting in weeks on Monday and wore masks for the duration of their meeting.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Kansas Walmarts to start giving out COVID-19 vaccines
Governor makes tax proposal amendment to Senate Bill 22
Governor proposes plan to tax Amazon, Etsy
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident
Topeka police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday at the...
Topeka police identify 19-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Special Olympics Kansas to meet with Congress for suport
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees
Rolling Hills Health & Rehab facility
Local assisted living center allowing visitors for first time in almost a year