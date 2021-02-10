Christ the King Elementary partners with Project Topeka for food drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fifth graders at Christ the King Elementary were hard at work on Wednesday, loading trucks with donated items for local food pantries as part of Project Topeka’s 35th “Fighting Hunger Every Day” food drive.

Christ the King participates in the food drive every year as part of Catholic Schools Week.

Project Topeka will send the food to local organizations, including Doorstep, Let’s Help and the Topeka Rescue Mission. Over 2,000 pounds of food was donated during last year’s drive.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.