Advertisement

Christ the King Elementary partners with Project Topeka for food drive

Fifth graders at Christ the King Elementary were hard at work on Wednesday, loading trucks with...
Fifth graders at Christ the King Elementary were hard at work on Wednesday, loading trucks with donated items for local food pantries as part of Project Topeka’s 35th “Fighting Hunger Every Day” food drive.(Facebook)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fifth graders at Christ the King Elementary were hard at work on Wednesday, loading trucks with donated items for local food pantries as part of Project Topeka’s 35th “Fighting Hunger Every Day” food drive.

Christ the King participates in the food drive every year as part of Catholic Schools Week.

Project Topeka will send the food to local organizations, including Doorstep, Let’s Help and the Topeka Rescue Mission. Over 2,000 pounds of food was donated during last year’s drive.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday at the...
Topeka police identify 19-year-old shooting victim
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Kansas Walmarts to start giving out COVID-19 vaccines
Governor makes tax proposal amendment to Senate Bill 22
Governor proposes plan to tax Amazon, Etsy
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident

Latest News

Courtesy: Kansas Water Office
Kansas Water Offices Hosts Virtual RAC Meeting
New Shawnee Co. Health Order extends bar, restaurant hours, increases gathering limits
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP