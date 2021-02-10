Armed robbery in Manhattan nets a laptop, smart phone and TV

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trio called Riley County Police after they say an unknown pair held them up at gunpoint.

It happened Tuesday around 2:54 in the afternoon in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan. Two men, 19 and 20, and an 18-year-old female told police that two unknown suspects had displayed a weapon and then stolen a silver Macbook Air, a white Apple iPhone 11 Pro, and a 40 inch Vizio television. The total loss is estimated at $2,050.00.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

