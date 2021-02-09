Washburn, Emporia State basketball expand fan policies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn and Emporia State basketball games will be slightly louder as the teams near the season’s final month of March.

Washburn Athletics announced Monday they will allow a limited number of fans into Lee Arena. Tickets must be purchased in advance, either online or by calling (785) 670-2637.

Emporia State began last week allowing their band, cheer team and students in White Auditorium. Students must sign up online for their free tickets ahead of games.

The Ichabod men have five remaining home games; the women have three. The Lady Hornets have four, while the ESU men have three.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.