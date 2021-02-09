Advertisement

VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

‘The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Gray News) – A driver survived a harrowing crash when his pickup skidded off an interstate ramp just west of Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the truck hitting a snowbank on Saturday morning and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” the department’s Twitter account said. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Bradley J. Sutton
A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County
A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder

Latest News

The City of Topeka is investigating how to further grow Downtown.
City of Topeka releases draft of Downtown Master Plan
The City of Topeka is investigating how to further grow Downtown.
City of Topeka releases draft of Downtown Master Plan
Valentines day scams when buying gifts
Valentine’s Day scams are on the rise
Valentines day scams when buying gifts
Valentines day scams when buying gifts