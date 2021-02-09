Advertisement

Valentine’s Day scams are on the rise

By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A study from Wallethub shows that men spend more than double the amount women do when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts.

Men will spend an average of $230 while women spend around $100.

”What we expect is the males are coming in so they can pick what they want and so I think it’s more of a selective gifting where they want to see the retail gifting that we have to offer and then pick out the cakes,” Owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, Connie Casper said.

While you are spending money on your valentine--make sure you know who you’re spending your money on.

According to the F.B.I. the month of February is very popular for romance scams.

”During the Valentine’s Day season we see a lot more people create accounts for online dating and the Better Business Bureau did an investigation study on romance scams and we found that scammers are online lurking to take advantage of romance folks for money,” Denise Groene said.

Here are some signs that your online relationship may be apart of a scam--

”These scammers like to be sent money through Western Union or wired money and once you wire money it’s like cash and you can’t get it back also we are seeing a trend where scammers are requesting gift cards,” said Groene.

Other tactics include a scammer confessing their love early---and making excuses never to meet in person.

