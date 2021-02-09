Advertisement

Two seriously injured in Franklin County rollover crash

Two women and two children were taken to an Ottawa hospital following a rollover crash Monday...
Two women and two children were taken to an Ottawa hospital following a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults suffered serious injuries and two children were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, Kansas Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash was reported at 2:25 p.m. on Interstate 35, about 2 miles east of Ottawa.

The patrol said a 2000 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle was traveling north on I-35 when the driver lost control because of speed and icy road conditions.

The Yukon struck a guard rail in the median and rolled, coming to rest on its top.

The driver, Samantha S. Cayson, 35, of Kansas City, Mo., and a passenger, Jasmine Raynell Jackson, 24, of Kansas City, Kan., both suffered serious injuries and were transported to AdventHealth in Ottawa.

The patrol said Cayson wasn’t wearing her seat belt and that Jackson was wearing her seat belt.

Two children in the Yukon, Antonio K. Collins, 11, and Christina A. Darkis, 5, both of Kansas City, Kan., were taken to AdventHealth for treatment of suspected minor injuries, the patrol said.

Collins was wearing a safety restraint while Darkis wasn’t in a safety restraint, the patrol said.

