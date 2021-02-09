Advertisement

TPS to host mid-year graduation ceremonies

(Source: Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will host a handful of mid-year graduation ceremonies.

Topeka Public Schools says it will host a mid-year graduate ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 9 and 9:30 a.m. It said the event will be hosted at Topeka High for loved ones to attend an in-person ceremony and get photos and videos. It said the ceremony will happen in the auditorium.

TPS said live in-person events are by invitation only and all COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed.

The following ceremonies will be broadcast on TPS’s Facebook Live:

  • Topeka West High School - 8 a.m., 4 p.m.
  • Topeka High School - 9 and 9:30 a.m., 5 p.m.
  • Highland Park High School - 10 a.m., 4 p.m.

