Advertisement

Topeka man gets over 12 years in prison for firearm offenses

(Source: Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man will serve 150 months in prison for firearm offenses.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man was sentenced to 150 months in prison for possession of multiple firearms in connection with drug trafficking.

According to McAllister, Aaron Gullick, 30, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. He said in Gullick’s plea, he admitted to possessing a Glock handgun in September of 2018, and a Glock handgun and AR-15 style rifle in December of 2018, as well as marijuana and methamphetamine. He said the firearms were meant to further the distribution of marijuana and meth.

“This case demonstrates the effectiveness of ATF’s use of crime gun intelligence and highlights the importance of ATF’s National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) throughout the State of Kansas. NIBIN allowed law enforcement to connect the firearm in this case to a shooting that otherwise would have likely remained unsolved.  ATF is committed to utilizing crime gun intelligence in firearms investigation to make our communities safer and to hold accountable those who chose to use firearms in furtherance of their criminal activities” Frederic Winston, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Kansas City Field Division said.

McAllister said he commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs for their work on the case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Dog rescued from the Kansas River
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County

Latest News

Shawn Ferguson
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in Saturday attempted murder
CDC data puts Kansas at the bottom of U.S. states in getting the vaccine out to its residents.
Kansas ranks near last among U.S. states in COVID vaccination rate
Kansas COVID-19 response to see additional $2.8 million in funding
The Sickle Cell blood donation drive will help patients battling those diseases.
Red Cross set to host special blood drive for Sickle Cell patients Friday