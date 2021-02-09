Shawnee Co. Commissioners resume in-person meetings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bit of normalcy returned to Shawnee Co. government Monday.

Commissioners held their first in-person meeting in over two months at Great Overland Station.

The board switched to holding meetings virtually in early December after both commissioners Aaron Mays and Kevin Cook needed to quarantine when each of their wives tested positive for COVID-19.

They then decided to wait for the Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard to move out of the “uncontrolled” zone before resuming in-person meetings.

Cook, now the board chair, said he thinks being in-person is the right move.

“I think that if anything we’re moving at the right pace, we wanted to make sure we were moving at the pace according to where our scorecard shows and where the community shows,” he said.

Commission meetings can be streamed on the county’s website as well as its YouTube channel.

