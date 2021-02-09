Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners resume in-person meetings

Shawnee Co. Commissioners met at Great Overland Station on Monday, February, 8, 2021.
Shawnee Co. Commissioners met at Great Overland Station on Monday, February, 8, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bit of normalcy returned to Shawnee Co. government Monday.

Commissioners held their first in-person meeting in over two months at Great Overland Station.

The board switched to holding meetings virtually in early December after both commissioners Aaron Mays and Kevin Cook needed to quarantine when each of their wives tested positive for COVID-19.

They then decided to wait for the Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard to move out of the “uncontrolled” zone before resuming in-person meetings.

Cook, now the board chair, said he thinks being in-person is the right move.

“I think that if anything we’re moving at the right pace, we wanted to make sure we were moving at the pace according to where our scorecard shows and where the community shows,” he said.

Commission meetings can be streamed on the county’s website as well as its YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Bradley J. Sutton
A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka
Teens charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery

Latest News

The City of Topeka is investigating how to further grow Downtown.
City of Topeka releases draft of Downtown Master Plan
The City of Topeka is investigating how to further grow Downtown.
City of Topeka releases draft of Downtown Master Plan
Valentines day scams when buying gifts
Valentine’s Day scams are on the rise
Valentines day scams when buying gifts
Valentines day scams when buying gifts