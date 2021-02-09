Seaman School District working to bring students back to full on-site learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District is in early discussions to bring middle and high school students back to full on-site learning, possibly before the semester is over.

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Noble said at tonight’s board meeting that the district is monitoring the community COVID-19 trends and working to bring students back to campus full time as early and safely as possible.

Dr. Noble pointed to after Spring Break as a possible time to look towards returning.

Noble said it may be an easier process for middle school, where they have the ability to group students together throughout the day and are not required through eighth grade to contact trace after a student is discovered to have the virus. He said it’s trickier for high school, as students have several different classes throughout the day and are generally much more mobile outside of school.

The district’s elementary schools have been fully on-site since September.

