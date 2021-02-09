Advertisement

Seaman School District working to bring students back to full on-site learning

USD 345 Elementary students will soon have early release every Friday, to give teachers additional time to plan and prepare for class.(wibw)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District is in early discussions to bring middle and high school students back to full on-site learning, possibly before the semester is over.

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Noble said at tonight’s board meeting that the district is monitoring the community COVID-19 trends and working to bring students back to campus full time as early and safely as possible.

Dr. Noble pointed to after Spring Break as a possible time to look towards returning.

Noble said it may be an easier process for middle school, where they have the ability to group students together throughout the day and are not required through eighth grade to contact trace after a student is discovered to have the virus. He said it’s trickier for high school, as students have several different classes throughout the day and are generally much more mobile outside of school.

The district’s elementary schools have been fully on-site since September.

