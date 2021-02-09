Salute Our Heroes: Junction City native serves in a new dual role

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City native has made his way back to his hometown -- and is serving a dual role for the Junction City Police Department.

Cadin Sanner left Junction City High School after his sophomore year to the Kansas Academy of Math and Sciences in Hays. There, he got his first taste of college classes and crime-fighting...

“I got the opportunity to do some research at Fort Hays with the Fort Hays State Police Department and I really enjoyed what I did there. We did some crime analysis research for them identifying hotspots in their city.” Junction City Police Department, Public Information Officer/Crime Analyst, Cadin Sanner says.

When Chief John Lamb joined the Junction City Police Department in early 2020, he wanted to add a crime analyst to his staff. When a retirement opened the Public Information Officer position, Sanner fit the bill for a hybrid role.

“He saw the potential of having a crime analyst, P.I.O. hybrid position where the information officer also is aware of what is going on within the city and can convey that information the best to the public,” Sanner says.

Sanner attended a week-long training for Public Information Officers at the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association in Colorado. He’s now focused on building the relationship between the Police Department and the community.

“I want to show them that we are there to protect and serve and we do everything that we can to ensure that we are making their town the best…the best that we can for them,” Sanner says.

Sanner says he is grateful the Junction City Police Department is giving him the opportunity to serve his hometown, right out of college.

