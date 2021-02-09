Report: Former Chiefs Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIBW) - Former Chiefs Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday at the age of 77, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Schottenheimer had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2014 and was recently moved to hospice care.

According to Mortensen, a private service will be held by his family.

Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs for 10 years and was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2010. Schottenheimer also coached the Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns, and the San Diego Chargers.

