Report: Former Chiefs Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Schottenheimer was 77
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs' NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIBW) - Former Chiefs Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday at the age of 77, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Schottenheimer had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2014 and was recently moved to hospice care.

According to Mortensen, a private service will be held by his family.

Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs for 10 years and was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2010. Schottenheimer also coached the Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns, and the San Diego Chargers.

