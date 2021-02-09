One injured in Tuesday morning crash on I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on eastbound I-70 between the S.W. Gage Boulevard and S.W. MacVicar Avenue exits.

Initial reports indicated a car “spun out” while traveling east on I-70 and struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the car that hit the unoccupied vehicle was transported to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Eastbound traffic on I-70 was moved to the left lane as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t’ immediately available.

