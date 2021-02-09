Advertisement

One injured in Tuesday morning crash on I-70 in west Topeka

One person was transported to a local hospital after the car he was driving struck an...
One person was transported to a local hospital after the car he was driving struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka, officials said.(Doug Brown)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on eastbound I-70 between the S.W. Gage Boulevard and S.W. MacVicar Avenue exits.

Initial reports indicated a car “spun out” while traveling east on I-70 and struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the car that hit the unoccupied vehicle was transported to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Eastbound traffic on I-70 was moved to the left lane as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t’ immediately available.

