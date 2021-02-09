Advertisement

Ogden teen arrested after aggravated battery incident in Manhattan


A 17-year-old Ogden boy was arrested in connection with an aggravated battery that sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital Monday in Manhattan, authorities said.(Submitted)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was arrested Monday in connection with an aggravated battery case in Manhattan, according to Riley County Police officials.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan

According to Riley County Police spokesman Aaron Wintermote, officers listed a 16-year-old boy as the victim when it was reported a 17-year-old boy injured him.

The victim was evaluated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for a concussion, Wintermote said.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with aggravated battery.

Wintermote said the arrested boy is a juvenile and was processed at the Riley County Jail before he was released to a guardian.

