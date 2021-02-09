New Topeka Lab offers RT-PCR COVID-19 tests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new clinical lab in Topeka is offering RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.

LifeTech Diagnostics, a new clinical lab in Topeka, says its focus since opening has been on COVID-19 testing. It said as a local lab, it is able to offer same-day real-time PCR testing results within the same day.

According to the lab, it is currently working with Highland Medical, which has a clinic in the same building at 2301 SW Furman Rd., Suite 100, in Topeka. It said Highland can offer in-person testing in a safe and clean environment. It said the lab samples are then walked down the hallway to its clinical lab, which makes for a quick turn around.

LifeTech said its patient registration process is seamless as patients can inquire and signup online or by testing COVID to 785-329-4138.

The lab said with winter weather, it not only offers a safe and comfortable environment for testing, but it is also able to get results to the patient on the same day, or the next day at the latest, depending on when their test is taken.

According to the lab, it is open to Serve Topeka’s insured and uninsured residents at no cost.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.