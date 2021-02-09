Advertisement

New Topeka Lab offers RT-PCR COVID-19 tests

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new clinical lab in Topeka is offering RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.

LifeTech Diagnostics, a new clinical lab in Topeka, says its focus since opening has been on COVID-19 testing. It said as a local lab, it is able to offer same-day real-time PCR testing results within the same day.

According to the lab, it is currently working with Highland Medical, which has a clinic in the same building at 2301 SW Furman Rd., Suite 100, in Topeka. It said Highland can offer in-person testing in a safe and clean environment. It said the lab samples are then walked down the hallway to its clinical lab, which makes for a quick turn around.

LifeTech said its patient registration process is seamless as patients can inquire and signup online or by testing COVID to 785-329-4138.

The lab said with winter weather, it not only offers a safe and comfortable environment for testing, but it is also able to get results to the patient on the same day, or the next day at the latest, depending on when their test is taken.

According to the lab, it is open to Serve Topeka’s insured and uninsured residents at no cost.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Dog rescued from the Kansas River
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party

Latest News

Former KUMC employee pleads guilty to embezzlement
Chad Askins
Man arrested Monday after Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force serves warrant
Cold and Frigid
Tuesday forecast: The cold continues
K-State reminds students of face covering policy, enforcement