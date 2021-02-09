Advertisement

McCormack powers KU past No. 23 Oklahoma State

David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021
David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021(Mike Gunnoe, Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In their first game out of the AP Top 25 polls in 12 years, Kansas topped No. 23 Oklahoma State 78-66 at Allen Fieldhouse Monday night.

David McCormack scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half to push KU to the 12-point win. He added ten boards and three assists.

All five Jayhawks starters finished in double digits. Marcus Garrett added 17, while Christian Braun put up 15.

The Jayhawks return to play Thursday at 6:00 p.m. hosting Iowa State.

