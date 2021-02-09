Manhattan Optimist Club announces February Student of the Month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Optimists Club has announced the February Student of the Month for Manhattan High School.

The Manhattan Optimists Club says its Manhattan High School Student of the Month is Chanae Parker, daughter of Daryl and Michelle Parker.

According to the Club, Parker is a National Honor Society inductee, a Kansas Scholar and a member of the Distinguished Graduate Service program.

The Club said Parker has grown up with a passion for agriculture. It said she has a rich background in service to the 4-H club and serves as president of the Riley Co. 4-H Council, as well as president of the Ashland Bottoms 4-H Club. It said She was chosen as a delegate to the National 4-H Conference and is a member of the Kansas 4-H Youth Leadership Council.

According to the Club, Parker’s love of agriculture even extends to the Future Farmers of America. It said she is also the president of the local FFA and has won various awards in FFA competitions.

The Optimists said Parker’s service to the community includes developing a presentation for urban youth about the innovation in agriculture and STEM fields. It said she has helped organize a back-to-school clothing drive, led a group in making cards for nursing homes and even volunteered to clean up a local community cemetery.

According to the Optimists, Parker plans to continue her education by studying architectural engineering at Kansas State University.

The Manhattan Optimists Club said its student of the month is meant to recognize Manhattan High seniors that make a difference in their communities through volunteerism and leadership activities that have a positive impact on the community. It said the goal of the program is to inspire young residents to get involved in the community in an effort to help others.

