Manhattan man released from jail after being charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was released from the Riley County Jail after his arrest in connection with sexual exploitation of a child, according to KMAN Radio.

The man, Jason McKenna Durigan, 34, was arrested Sunday night after Riley County Police served a search warrant at his home in the 700 block of Allison Avenue in Manhattan, KMAN says.

Durigan is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Online court records allege that Durigan possessed images of a child in a sexually explicit manner in May 2020, KMAN said.

A complaint was filed Feb, 1 with the Riley County Attorney’s Office.

Durigan was booked into the Riley County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He was no longer confined as of Monday’s arrest report, KMAN said.

Because of the nature of the alleged crimes, additional details haven’t been released by police.

