Man arrested Monday after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies serve search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested Monday in south Topeka in connection with methamphetamine possession and other crimes, authorities said.

The arrested individual was identified as Chad D. Askins, 45, of Topeka.

Askins was taken into custody after the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant Monday morning in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue.

Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian said multiple firearms, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized during the investigation.

Askins, a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, SWAT Team, Crime Scene Unit, Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Rossville Police Department were the members of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force who participated in this investigation.

