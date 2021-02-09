Advertisement

KGS works to Share the Warmth with Kansans

(Noel Navarro)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Services is offering energy assistance through its Share the Warmth program.

Kansas Gas Service says as colder temperatures set in, it is reminding customers about the Share the Warmth program, which could help those in financial need get assistance on their heating bill.

KGS said Share the Warmth is a partnership between it and the Salvation Army that provides energy assistance to seniors, those with disabilities and those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home heating expenses. It said the program is funded by the generous contribution of its customers and the ONE Gas Foundation.

“We know there are people who have never had to seek assistance before, but now are experiencing hardships due to the pandemic and loss of income,” said Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas Service Director of Customer Service. “For qualified applicants, Share The Warmth may be able to bring some welcomed relief.”

According to the heating service, Share the Warmth is available to those in communities served by Kansas Gas Service, and applicants do not have to be customers.

If residents need help with their heating bill, they should visit KansasGasService.com or call the Salvation Army at 1-816-756-5392 ext. 2.

KGS said if residents want to contribute, giving is easy. It said KGS customers can contribute online by clicking the Share the Warmth button next to the Make Payment button, or by adding more money to their natural gas bill payment and checking the Share the Warmth box on their payslip.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Dog rescued from the Kansas River
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party

Latest News

Chad D. Askins, 45, was arrested Monday morning in connection with possession of...
Man arrested Monday after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies serve search warrant
Cold and Frigid
Tuesday forecast: The cold continues
K-State reminds students of face covering policy, enforcement
A 17-year-old Ogden boy was arrested in connection with an aggravated battery that sent a...
Ogden teen arrested after aggravated battery incident in Manhattan