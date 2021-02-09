KGS works to Share the Warmth with Kansans

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Services is offering energy assistance through its Share the Warmth program.

Kansas Gas Service says as colder temperatures set in, it is reminding customers about the Share the Warmth program, which could help those in financial need get assistance on their heating bill.

KGS said Share the Warmth is a partnership between it and the Salvation Army that provides energy assistance to seniors, those with disabilities and those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home heating expenses. It said the program is funded by the generous contribution of its customers and the ONE Gas Foundation.

“We know there are people who have never had to seek assistance before, but now are experiencing hardships due to the pandemic and loss of income,” said Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas Service Director of Customer Service. “For qualified applicants, Share The Warmth may be able to bring some welcomed relief.”

According to the heating service, Share the Warmth is available to those in communities served by Kansas Gas Service, and applicants do not have to be customers.

If residents need help with their heating bill, they should visit KansasGasService.com or call the Salvation Army at 1-816-756-5392 ext. 2.

KGS said if residents want to contribute, giving is easy. It said KGS customers can contribute online by clicking the Share the Warmth button next to the Make Payment button, or by adding more money to their natural gas bill payment and checking the Share the Warmth box on their payslip.

