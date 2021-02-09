Kansas Walmarts to start giving out COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Walmarts will soon start administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible shoppers.

Walmart says its pharmacies will start to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12. It said eligible customers will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment through its website as soon as appointments are made available, which will make it more convenient to get vaccinated while doses last.

According to the retail supergiant, vaccines will be available to residents that meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in the state, which can be found on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website. It said over 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are getting federal vaccine allocations throughout the week, with an emphasis on locations that reach residents in underserved communities and have limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, it said its pharmacists and technicians are ready to help expand vaccine access throughout the nation.

Walmart said in consultation with the Center for Disease Control and the state, it took into account the population, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources and more to decide participating locations, including pharmacies in Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Kansas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart said it is partnering with the CDC and states to move as fast as possible to get vaccines in the arms of eligible residents in participating states.

According to Walmart, in addition to the 22 states where it will support the vaccination efforts as part of the program, the retailer is also administering vaccinations under the jurisdiction allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The international retail chain said vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. It said its scheduler will not only offer appointments, but it will also provide a digital reminder when it is time to get the second dose, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, which helps to ensure customers get their second dose in the required timeframe. It said appointments will be available seven days a week, but the exact timing will vary based on the local availability of the vaccine.

Walmart said its pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccination sites included in the rollout are as follows:

Coffeyville - Walmart #42, 1863 CR 5300, 67337

Emporia - Walmart #557, 2301 Industrial Rd., 66801

Junction City - Walmart #43, 521 E Chestnut St., 66441

Junction City - Walmart #4626, 1723 McFarland Rd., 66441

Lawrence - Walmart #5219, 550 Congressional Dr., 66049

Topeka - Walmart #2131, 1301 SW 37th St., 66611

To stay up to date on Walmart’s vaccine rollout, click here.

For a list of all participating stores, click here.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.