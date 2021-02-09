Kansas State Treasurer urges Congress to pass American Rescue Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has signed a letter that urges Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he signed a letter on Tuesday to urge Congress to take immediate action on the comprehensive coronavirus relief package, which includes funding for states, counties, cities, schools and families.

“Hardworking Kansans are struggling financially as a result of the ongoing pandemic,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “What Kansas families, schools, hospitals, small businesses, and local governments need right now is for Congress to act swiftly to pass President Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation. Without the help of the federal government, many of these average working families are at risk of falling into poverty through no fault of their own.”

According to Rogers, the letter is part of a nationwide initiative organized by Service Employees International Union, a labor union that represents almost 2 million workers in over 100 job fields in the U.S. and Canada, and focused on organizing workers in healthcare, public services and property services. He said the letter was also signed onto by governors, lieutenant governors, state treasurers, state auditors, mayors, county supervisors, commissioners, council members, state legislators and school board members from across the nation.

Rogers said the letter will be sent to members of Congress in the coming days.

To read President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, click here.

