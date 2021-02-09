Kansas ranks near last among U.S. states in COVID vaccination rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is almost dead last when it comes to getting the vaccine out--48th out of all 50 U.S. states.

It seems that Kansas continues to struggle in getting the vaccine out. We are second from last according to Becker’s Hospital Review. The medical industry magazine examined CDC data and found Kansas ahead of only Alaska and Alabama in the percentage of Covid-19 vaccines administered as of Tuesday morning.

According to Becker’s, Kansas has received more than 492,000 vaccines and given more than 300,000 doses. That’s just shy of 62%.

Now the Kansas dashboard does report having given nearly 600 more doses, but that can potentially be explained by the simple lag in data reporting time.

We have been communicating with both KDHE and the Governor’s office over the past few days regarding this story--but they’ve yet to issue an official response to why the state seems to be struggling to get the doses they receive distributed more quickly to Kansans.

Alabama comes in last--little more than 58% of vaccines received have been distributed.

North Dakota is leading the nation with more than 98%. That means nearly all vaccines coming into that state are quickly going back out the door and into the arms of North Dakotans.

