Kansas House Committee discuss bill allowing certain families to use tax dollars for private education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill allowing families to create education savings accounts for at-risk students raises debate over using your tax dollars for private education.

The Kansas House Committee on K-12 education budget held a hearing on it today.

Supporters call house bill 2119 the student empowerment act.

Mark Tallman with The Kansas Association of School Boards breaks down what the bill means:

“The portion of funding that a child in a public school would receive as their base-fund aid, kind of the starting amount, that would be put into a savings account or a separate account within the state and the family could use that to purchase different educational services.”

The proposal would allow low income families or families with at-risk students to put money marked for public schools - toward private school tuition or home schooling.

“I believe this will significantly improve the education of low income and at risk students who are tired of failing.”

Wade Moore, a pastor at Urban Preparatory Academy in Wichita, believes the bill could give everyone a fair chance at education.

“I see students daily from the public school hanging out here during school hours on our grounds and I talk with them about the challenges they have right now with remote learning and hybrid learning and its really challenging kids,” said Moore.

But others, like Mark Tallman, believe the proposal would do more harm than good.

“Private schools don’t have to accept all students.. maybe they don’t have the capacity maybe they are not a part of their mission, whatever it is. So the concern with that is a group of kids who want to make the chose and/ or are chosen would be the most likely involved and that leaves our most challenging students, the ones with the greatest special needs would still be in the public school system and we would still have the challenges to reach them and potentially with less resources to do so”

The Kansas House Committee on K-12 Education could decide as soon as their next meeting whether to advance the bill to the full house for debate.

