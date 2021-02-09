Kansas COVID-19 response to see additional $2.8 million in funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ COVID-19 Response Initiatives are getting an additional $2.8 million in extended SAMHSA Emergency COVID-19 Funding.

Governor Laura Kelly’s Office says the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services’ Behavioral Health Services Commission has gotten an additional $2.8 million in federal funding for its Kansas COVID-19 Response initiative that was launched in August of 2020. It said the state initially got $2 million in short-term Emergency COVID-19 Grant funds from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Office said the additional funds will allow the agency to continue to respond to mental health and substance use disorder impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Kansas COVID-19 Response initiative is meant to create or enhance the state’s crisis response infrastructure in partnership with Community Mental Health Centers, the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas and a group of peer support and peer recovery organizations.

Gov. Kelly’s Ofice said in recognition of the struggles that the healthcare community faces, 10% of the funds initially received and 10% of the additional funds have been dedicated to giving mental health and substance use support to healthcare workers, from front-lien providers to support staff for healthcare facilities. It said healthcare workers impacted by the pandemic are encouraged to reach out to CMHC for help through the program. It said CMHC’s participation in the grant program continues to develop and provide new outreach and support systems for healthcare workers.

“Our goal for the additional funds is to continue to provide direct mental health and substance use services that reach those who need them most right now,” BHS Commissioner Andy Brown said. “This will allow us, on a longer-term basis, to build on the successful work we’ve been doing to address the needs of an increased number of Kansans struggling with varied mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the Office, the initiative will continue to meet the needs of over 10,000 Kansans with serious mental illness, people who may have co-occurring substance use disorder and people with less severe mental health issues, including healthcare practitioners, resulting from the current health crisis.

The Governor’s Office said the creation of the infrastructure will include the expansion of telehealth, expanded crisis response services and enhanced recovery support service has already helped many residents. It said funding for housing technology improvements and outreach are also included.

According to the Governor’s Office, funds will be used as a financial last resort to support services to residents that are:

Not covered by public or commercial health insurance programs

Not able to afford insurance coverage

Not covered sufficiently by their health insurance plan

The Governor’s Office said all residents served through the Kansas COVID-19 Response Initiative will also meet with a Benefits Specialist to discover eligibility for other resources and services available.

According to the Office, the Initiative will continue to be managed through KDADS’ Kansas COVID-19 Response Project Director who is responsible for the guidance of the response, management of the project, collaboration with partners and reporting to SAMHSA.

