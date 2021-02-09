Advertisement

K-State reminds students of face covering policy, enforcement

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State is reminding students and staff about its face-covering policy and enforcement.

Kansas State University says as on-campus activities continue, it is continuing to require face coverings while on campus. It said its face-covering policy is as follows:

“Everyone — faculty, staff, students, contractors, vendors and visitors — must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in all indoor and outdoor spaces while you are on university property unless you are alone in your own private office or workspace or are alone outdoors,” said the University.

According to K-State, the policy also applies if campus-goers have had COVID-19 or have been fully vaccinated. More information about the University’s face covering policy can be found here.

K-State said if a student is not wearing a face covering, the first response should be a collegial reminder and an offer of a clean mask if one is available. It said Facilities Custodial Services has stocked classrooms with a box of disposable masks for the beginning of the semester.

According to the University, those that do not comply with the policy on the Manhattan, Polytechnic or Olathe campuses will be reported through the Code of Conduct Violation form so the property disciplinary actions can be enforced.

K-State said the Office of Student Life follows a defined procedure in the event of a violation of the face-covering policy. It said the procedure is as follows:

  • First Offense: A reminder letter is sent to the student with information regarding the policy and potential next steps.
  • Second Offense: An administrative hearing will be held with the Office of Student Life dean to discuss the policy and any concerns being raised.
  • Third Offense: A Student Review Board hearing will be held where the student could face sanctions up to removal from the classroom, university property or temporary loss of student status.

According to K-State, violations of the face-covering policy in Housing and Dining Services facilities will follow a similar process with Housing staff. it said violations that happen in the Housing and Dining Services environments, on all campuses, will be included when considering violations in the university judicial process.

K-Stae said concerns with employees or co-workers not in compliance with the p policy should be directed to a direct supervisor. It said if for any reason an employee is not able to visit with a supervisor in their unit, they should contact Employee Relations and Engagement.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Dog rescued from the Kansas River
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party

Latest News

Chad D. Askins, 45, was arrested Monday morning in connection with possession of...
Man arrested Monday after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies serve search warrant
Cold and Frigid
Tuesday forecast: The cold continues
KGS works to Share the Warmth with Kansans
A 17-year-old Ogden boy was arrested in connection with an aggravated battery that sent a...
Ogden teen arrested after aggravated battery incident in Manhattan