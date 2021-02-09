K-State reminds students of face covering policy, enforcement

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State is reminding students and staff about its face-covering policy and enforcement.

Kansas State University says as on-campus activities continue, it is continuing to require face coverings while on campus. It said its face-covering policy is as follows:

“Everyone — faculty, staff, students, contractors, vendors and visitors — must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in all indoor and outdoor spaces while you are on university property unless you are alone in your own private office or workspace or are alone outdoors,” said the University.

According to K-State, the policy also applies if campus-goers have had COVID-19 or have been fully vaccinated. More information about the University’s face covering policy can be found here.

K-State said if a student is not wearing a face covering, the first response should be a collegial reminder and an offer of a clean mask if one is available. It said Facilities Custodial Services has stocked classrooms with a box of disposable masks for the beginning of the semester.

According to the University, those that do not comply with the policy on the Manhattan, Polytechnic or Olathe campuses will be reported through the Code of Conduct Violation form so the property disciplinary actions can be enforced.

K-State said the Office of Student Life follows a defined procedure in the event of a violation of the face-covering policy. It said the procedure is as follows:

First Offense: A reminder letter is sent to the student with information regarding the policy and potential next steps.

Second Offense: An administrative hearing will be held with the Office of Student Life dean to discuss the policy and any concerns being raised.

Third Offense: A Student Review Board hearing will be held where the student could face sanctions up to removal from the classroom, university property or temporary loss of student status.

According to K-State, violations of the face-covering policy in Housing and Dining Services facilities will follow a similar process with Housing staff. it said violations that happen in the Housing and Dining Services environments, on all campuses, will be included when considering violations in the university judicial process.

K-Stae said concerns with employees or co-workers not in compliance with the p policy should be directed to a direct supervisor. It said if for any reason an employee is not able to visit with a supervisor in their unit, they should contact Employee Relations and Engagement.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.