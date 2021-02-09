Advertisement

Icy conditions cause multiple-vehicle wreck near 6th and Gage

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Icy conditions caused a two-vehicle wreck near 6th and Gage Blvd. around 9 p.m.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch reportedly received multiple calls about the incident, and sent tow crews out to clear the scene.

Nobody was seriously hurt. Traffic was closed for northbound Gage as the crews worked the scene.

13 NEWS is monitoring the situation and will update the story as more information becomes available.

