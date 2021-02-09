Heartland Sports Park to host Cruise-Ins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Engines in Topeka have a new place to be heard.

“We’re really excited.” Travis Hilton, Heartland Motor Sports Park Track Manager, said.

And somewhere for everyone to get closer to the track.

“I’ve been in motor sports my whole life,” Hilton said. “So for me, being able to give something back to the community, it’s very important to me.”

Starting in April, Heartland Sports Park will host a cruise in.

“We’re trying to kind of group together what the old sixties and seventies cruise ins were,” Hilton said. “And also what’s been utilized out here on Topeka Boulevard and bring it somewhere safe and family friendly to let everybody enjoy themselves.”

Heartland Sports Parks’ 800-acre space provides plenty of opportunity for people to show off their hot rod.

“Whether it be, uh, old cars or new cars, classic muscle, whatever the case may be, it gives you a place to kind of be and enjoy and hang out and meet new friends.” Hilton said.

The park’s drag strip will also be open for people to burn some rubber.

“It gives them a safe place to do so where they’re in a confined environment and we have safety on site to keep them safe as well.” Hilton said.

The ultimate goal is to provide a fun environment for car enthusiasts while also giving families a place to join in on the fun.

“I’ve gotten everything in my life through motorsports,” Hilton said. “And so I wake up every morning trying to figure out what I can do to give back to the community that’s given to me.”

