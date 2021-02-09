Fraudulent claims frustrate Kansas small business owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas small business owners are growing increasingly frustrated with fraudulent claims.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses, Kansas’ leading small business organization, says it is urging the legislature to fix the state’s Unemployment Insurance problems and rampant fraudulent claims. Today, Dan Murray, NFIB State Director in Kansas, testified in front of the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee about the challenges small business owners face during an economic and health pandemic.

“The Committee is aware of the strain the pandemic has placed on the UI trust fund and the subsequent fraudulent claims debacle. These unemployment insurance problems are hitting small business owners while they are fighting for the survival of their businesses during this unprecedented pandemic. Now confronted with the continued depletion of the UI trust fund and resulting increased UI taxes, owners need assurance that necessary actions are being taken to shore up the fund. We believe HB2196 provides the needed reforms which will alleviate small business fears and pit the UI trust fund on a firm footing moving forward,” said NFIB State Director in Kansas, Dan Murray.

The NFIB said in Shawnee, Kathy Peterson’s small business, Heartland Seating, is a second-generation small business that has grown to employ 18 Kansans. It said she sells bleachers, grandstands, aluminum bleachers and benches, auditorium chairs and covers six states in the midwest. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have been costly and devastating to her business, such as a government-mandated shutdown, technological upgrades, supply chain issues, new requirements for work, atypical financial fears, travel restrictions and health concerns for employees.

According to the NFIB, to add to the chaos, Peterson just got a notice from the Kansas Department of Labor unemployment offices that her husband and president of the corporation “filed for unemployment.” It said, of course, this was fraudulent and someone had used this international health crisis to get his information and file a claim.

“Within the next four weeks, Heartland Seating received three additional fraudulent claims for our employees. That’s 23% of my workforce in less than two months! It’s not only cost me time and money that I could be spending doing other things like creating new jobs and putting more resources into our company, but it’s also caused me worry,” said Kathy Peterson. “It takes a special breed to be an entrepreneur or run a small business. This past year I have seen more of my friends and peers struggle like never before. Start-ups, small shops, and multi-generation companies that were financially sound, community-based, and contributing businesses have been decimated and demoralized by the events of the past year. Unemployment Insurance cannot be the next ‘side effect’ of 2020 – the small businesses that survived the past year are running out of resources and, if nothing else, the ability to cope with this frustrating and hurtful situation for small businesses. "

The NFIB said small businesses all over the state are voicing concerns about the looming tax increases they face sinc the trust fund has given out over $1 billion in benefits over the past year. It said the Kansas Department of Labor implemented fraud protection measures recently and the agency has stopped over 530,000 fraudulent claims.

