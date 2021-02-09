Former KUMC employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A former employee of the University of Kansas Medical Center has pleaded guilty to the embezzlement of over $500,000.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 49, of Lenexa, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and filing a false tax return related to a scheme to embezzle money from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

“Michael Ahlers abused his position as the Administrative Officer for an academic and research medical center, stealing more than $500,000 to enrich himself,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “His guilty plea should send a message that no matter your position, you cannot profit illegally or violate the trust of the company who hires you.”

According to Slinkard, Ahlers was the Administrative Officer for the Occupational Therapy Education Department. He said as the Administrative Officer, Ahler was responsible for all administrative tasks and financial transactions for the Department, including budget management, purchasing, billing of external entities, and grant management. He said from at least 2009 and continuing through 2015, Ahlers used his position to steal over $500,000 to pay for his personal expenses.

“For six years, Mr. Ahlers embezzled more than half a million dollars for his personal benefit, while taking steps to circumvent the University’s Finance and Administration Department,” said David Talcott, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office. “This type of financial fraud is a felony offense that carries severe consequences and we are committed to protect the integrity of the tax system and innocent victims that suffer a monetary loss.”

Slinkard said to hide the fraud, instead of forwarding KUMC funds to the Institutional Finance and Administration Department, Ahlers deposited the money into a KUMC Credit Union account. He said using the credit union account allowed Ahlers to avoid oversight that would have happened had he gone through the Institutional Finance and Administration Department, by which funds are deposited into a state-controlled bank account, revenue recorded in the university financial system and funds sent to the right departments on a monthly basis. He said Ahlers also created invoices outside of the normal system, which stopped others within KUMC from learning about the credit union account and Ahlers’ use of it for his personal gain.

“Today’s plea is a reminder that the United States Secret Service is committed to aggressively investigating and pursuing financial crimes,” said Brandon C. Bridgeforth, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service Kansas City Field Office. “This defendant abused his position for his own personal benefit by taking advantage of his position of trust and the University of Kansas Medical Center. This investigation is a testament to the strong partnership between the U.S. Secret Service, Internal Revenue Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

According to Slinkard, Ahlers failed to include embezzled funds on his federal tax returns, which resulted in a tax loss for the years 2009 - 2015 of $104,246.

Slinkard said sentencing is scheduled for May 13, at 1:30 p.m., before U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree.

According to Slinkard, the case is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service. He said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan J. Huschka is prosecuting the case.

