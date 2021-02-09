Dancers to pay tribute to Chiefs despite pandemic, freezing temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a pandemic and the freezing cold, a local dance conservatory will present a Chiefs tribute on Tuesday night.

Beverly Post says despite the COVID-19 pandemic and freezing temperatures, her dance conservatory will present the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs Tribute Production, which is a dance recital of routines featuring jazz, pom-pom and baton to a Kansas City Chiefs tribute song.

According to Post, families from all over the state are coming to pay tribute to the beloved football team.

“At the end of the day, it really is not about football this year,” said Post. “It really is not about the Super Bowl itself, the most-watched television broadcast in the United States. It is about what it creates: togetherness, joining in to celebrate a common goal, giving us something to hope for and something to attain. We will get through the pandemic and we will get back to some sort of normalcy.”

Post said the event will take place at the Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance & Pom at 5938 SW 17th St. at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

