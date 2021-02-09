Colorado woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 70 in western Shawnee County sent a Colorado woman to a local hospital, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9 a.m. Monday on I-70 just west of the S.W. Valencia Road exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling west on I-70 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, w which hit a guardrail.

The driver, Briana Foust, 30, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sustained what were believed to be minor injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Foust, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing her seat belt, the patrol said.

Numerous other crashes were reported Monday in the Topeka vicinity because of icy road conditions.

