City of Topeka releases draft of Downtown Master Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is investigating how to further grow downtown.

Last month, the city released the draft of its Downtown Master Plan, which is described as a collection of visions for the next decade and beyond.

“We’re asking the question where do we go next and what is the next generation of downtown improvements look like because we kind of reached our natural conclusion in terms of public investment,” the city’s Planning and Development Director Bill Fiander said Monday.

“Planning for whatever that is, that next-generation [of downtown], really needs to start now to realize that by the end of the decade.”

The draft of the plan visits how the area is being used, what’s working and what can be better based on input from different stakeholders.

In spite of the pandemic, Fiander thinks this is the right time to look ahead.

“Doing a plan now while things are somewhat paused is a great time to plan because when things ‘get back to normal’ or do have a better idea of the new normal economically, we’ll have a plan ready to move forward,” he said.

“It just seems like a good time to plan for the next 10 years now as opposed to be complacent and be very happy with where things are, that’s not how cities and downtowns move forward if they want to be successful.”

Suggestions in the plan include moving the Law Enforcement Center to the south side of the jail, at 9th and Madison to form a “Justice Center” - and moving the Topeka Metro facilities from along the Kansas River to a vacant lot north of the jail at 8th and madison.

The heart of the plan breaks downtown into nine different districts: Capitol, Van Buren, River South, River North/NOTO, Tower, Historic Kansas Avenue, Office and Catalyst, Civic and River to Rail.

Greater Topeka Partnership spokesman Bob Ross said this strategy can show outsiders just how much downtown has to offer.

“By allowing them to be digested into these smaller factions it really allows the community and the business community to be more meaningful and intentional with the type of developments that they put there,” he said.

“I think all downtown businesses are interested in what the city views as downtown’s long-term direction and I think that they’re encouraged by what we think of downtown is and beginning to grow beyond the historic district and Kansas Avenue.”

Fiander knows it will be difficult to act on all the suggestions in the plan and said collaboration between stakeholders will be key.

“There’s a lot of different interests that want to move certain parts of downtown forward,” he said.

“You can go farther together so we’re trying to capitalize on this momentum that’s been started.”

The planning commission is still getting public input on the plan and intend to make a recommendation to the City Council in April.

View the plan here and fill out a survey to give input here.

