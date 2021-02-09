Advertisement

Alabama lawmaker files bill requiring national anthem to be played at schools

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, state lawmakers will debate over a bill that would require Alabama public schools to play the national anthem at least once a week and at sporting events.

Senator Gerald Allen said requiring schools in the state to play the national anthem is about American history and patriotism. He added that so many students who aren’t involved in sports or after school activities don’t get a chance to hear the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

If passed, this bill would regulate that school boards across the state mandate how the national anthem be played in school once a week, whether that be through song or instrument.

Although the bill doesn’t state any students, or school staff would be disciplined for peacefully protesting it, some community members are still uneasy about the whole idea.

“Parents who object to it are going to appear unpatriotic, explain to me the benefits again in light of all the controversy surrounding the ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’” said Jerry Carter, former NAACP Tuscaloosa Co. Chapter President.

“The national anthem as we know it is very fitting and represents America very well because we are all Americans,” said Alabama Senator Gerald Allen.

Senator Allen said he believes they have the votes supporting the bill, to pass it. This Wednesday, it will go to committee for a second reading.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Dog rescued from the Kansas River
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party

Latest News

Chad D. Askins, 45, was arrested Monday morning in connection with possession of...
Man arrested Monday after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies serve search warrant
Cold and Frigid
Tuesday forecast: The cold continues
Global chip shortage impacts auto production
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread
Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation
Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation