AG Schmidt urges reconsideration of cancellation of Keystone XL

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging President Joe Biden to reconsider the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has asked President Joe Biden to reconsider his executive order that revoked the permit for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. He said he joined with attorneys general from 13 other states in sending a letter to President Biden that expresses their concern about his decision on his first day in office to issue the order that canceled the project. The pipeline, once completed, he said would bring oil and natural gas supplies to market and maintain hard-fought efforts by the nation to reduce the demand for energy from the Middle East.

“You have expressed a commitment to unite the nation,” the attorneys general wrote. “If that is to be more than empty rhetoric, you must fully consider and account for the alarming effects your actions have on states, local communities, families, and workers.”

The attorneys general said that halting the pipeline threatens communities that anticipated jobs and tax revenue related to the project and its ongoing operations. They said Biden’s “unilateral action” set a precedent that creates risk for other permits and projects that affect every state.

“It is not too much to ask that the President give due consideration to the destructive consequences his decisions impose on our—and his—constituents,” they wrote. “We are therefore deeply concerned that your unilateral approach, which failed to consider costs and reliance interests, sets a dangerous precedent for other permits and projects that affect all our states.”

According to Schmidt, the attorney’s general also said that they are reviewing legal options to protect their residents and interests.

A copy of the letter can be found here.

