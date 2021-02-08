Advertisement

Worst loss for Mahomes as a starter since a game against Iowa State

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made life miserable for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, forcing him into one of his worst games as a professional in a 31-9 rout Sunday night.

Mahomes threw for 270 yards with two interceptions against a Buccaneers defense that had its way with Kansas City’s makeshift offensive line. The result was the worst loss for Mahomes as a starter since he played for Texas Tech in a game against Iowa State in 2016.

