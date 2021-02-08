Worst loss for Mahomes as a starter since a game against Iowa State

(AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made life miserable for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, forcing him into one of his worst games as a professional in a 31-9 rout Sunday night.

Mahomes threw for 270 yards with two interceptions against a Buccaneers defense that had its way with Kansas City’s makeshift offensive line. The result was the worst loss for Mahomes as a starter since he played for Texas Tech in a game against Iowa State in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.