Advertisement

Woman killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County

A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Pamela L. White, 54, of Columbus.

The crash was reported at noon Sunday near N.W. 60th and Bethlehem Road, about 5 miles northwest of Columbus.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, White was driving a 2008 Dodge Nitro westbound on Bethlehem Road when the vehicle went airborne while crossing railroad tracks.

The vehicle returned to the road. It then ran off the road to the south and struck a tree.

White, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said White wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Bradley J. Sutton
A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka
Teens charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
An Emporia woman was injured when she was struck by a vehicle while standing outside a car...
Emporia woman injured when struck by vehicle while outside car on I-35
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Light snow showers, staying cold
Snow chance as well
Cold with light snow/patchy drizzle