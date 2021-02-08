Woman killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County

COLUMBUS, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Pamela L. White, 54, of Columbus.

The crash was reported at noon Sunday near N.W. 60th and Bethlehem Road, about 5 miles northwest of Columbus.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, White was driving a 2008 Dodge Nitro westbound on Bethlehem Road when the vehicle went airborne while crossing railroad tracks.

The vehicle returned to the road. It then ran off the road to the south and struck a tree.

White, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said White wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

