Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested in Topeka after driving into several parked cars Monday morning.
Around 10:30 am, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office sergeant attempted to stop a vehicle near SW Topeka Blvd. and Hampton St. The driver didn’t pull over and hit multiple vehicles before eventually coming to a stop.
The driver, 51-year-old Stacey Jarman, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and failure to stop at an accident.
