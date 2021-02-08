Woman arrested after driving into parked cars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested in Topeka after driving into several parked cars Monday morning.

Around 10:30 am, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office sergeant attempted to stop a vehicle near SW Topeka Blvd. and Hampton St. The driver didn’t pull over and hit multiple vehicles before eventually coming to a stop.

The driver, 51-year-old Stacey Jarman, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and failure to stop at an accident.

