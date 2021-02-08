Advertisement

Widgets Family Fun Center in Manhattan announces permanent closure

Widgets Family Fun Center in Manhattan is closed permanently, the company announced on its Facebook page.(Widgets Family Fun Center)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Feb. 8, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Widgets Family Fun Center in Manhattan is closed permanently, the company announced on its Facebook page.

The center was open for three years, but the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the owners, a local family with no franchise backing. Unused gift cards can no longer be used and are non-refundable.

“Thank you for welcoming us into the business community with open arms and thank you for mourning with us as we make this difficult announcement.” The owners wrote in their Facebook post.

