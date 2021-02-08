Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A freshman Kansas House member who’s due to get a public warning from colleagues about his behavior before he took office has rejoined the Democratic Party.

Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, confirmed Monday that he returned to the party last week, about three weeks after registering unaffiliated. Coleman had switched to unaffiliated after the House’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, refused to give him any committee assignments. The 20-year-old Coleman was accused of abusive behavior toward girls and young women before he took office last month and threatening Sawyer last year.

A House committee reviewed a complaint against Coleman and plans to issue a letter of warning.

