Super Bowl ad featuring Bruce Springsteen shot in Kansas

(CNN) - “The Boss” is headlining one of the more memorable commercials featured in Super Bowl LV.

Jeep is featuring Bruce Springsteen in a two-minute spot filmed in Lebanon, Kansas, purportedly the exact center of the lower 48 states.

Springsteen’s songbook with hits like “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road” and “Pink Cadillac” conjures up visions of the open American road. He then narrates the spot while he is seen cruising in his own personal jeep, a 1980 CJ5. The Super Bowl ad ends with a message that reads “to the re-United States of America.”

It’s the first time Springsteen has ever done a TV commercial.

Springsteen is a Democratic donor and played at president Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Although Jeep is an American brand, it is part of multi-national automaker Fiat Chrysler automobiles, based in Turin, Italy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.