Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen car crashed into a dumpster atop Topeka’s Menninger Hill just before 10 AM Monday morning. Topeka Police say the dark gray Ford Fusion was stolen from the Kwik Shop at 6th and MacVicar around 9:26 a.m. The vehicle was left running while unattended.

13′s Phil Anderson reported live from the scene in the 300 block of SW Wanamaker, just west of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism office. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the car collided with a dumpster, knocking it over. The car had significant front end damage and was towed from the scene.

Because it happened on state property, the Capitol Police are investigating.

