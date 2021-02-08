Advertisement

Shawnee Co. District Attorney files charges against man who assaulted TPD officer

Justin Reed
Justin Reed(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against Justin Reed, a Topeka man who was arrested for attacking a Topeka Police officer.

On February 4, the officer was responding to an unrelated call when Reed passed by on his bicycle and flagged the officer down. Reed then proceeded to attack the officer, punching him several times and trying to take his gun out of its holster. A bystander was able to pull Reed off of the officer, and he was placed into custody.

Kagay says Reed now faces five criminal counts due to the incident: Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer; Interference with Law Enforcement; Interference with Law Enforcement; Possession of Marijuana; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Reed is currently in custody and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Bradley J. Sutton
A man is in custody with several charges including reckless driving
Topeka man in custody after attempted murder
Kansans to launch pro-marijuana billboards in Topeka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9

Latest News

Widgets Family Fun Center in Manhattan is closed permanently, the company announced on its...
Widgets Family Fun Center in Manhattan announces permanent closure
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding recent thefts
Ft. Riley 1st Combat Aviation Brigade being deployed to Europe for Operation Atlantic Resolve
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Light snow showers, staying cold