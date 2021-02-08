Shawnee Co. District Attorney files charges against man who assaulted TPD officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against Justin Reed, a Topeka man who was arrested for attacking a Topeka Police officer.

On February 4, the officer was responding to an unrelated call when Reed passed by on his bicycle and flagged the officer down. Reed then proceeded to attack the officer, punching him several times and trying to take his gun out of its holster. A bystander was able to pull Reed off of the officer, and he was placed into custody.

Kagay says Reed now faces five criminal counts due to the incident: Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer; Interference with Law Enforcement; Interference with Law Enforcement; Possession of Marijuana; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Reed is currently in custody and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

