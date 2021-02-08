RCPD urges drivers to use caution on K-18 after multiple accidents
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging drivers to use caution on K-18 after they responded to multiple accidents and slide-offs in the area Monday morning.
Around 8 a.m. they issued an alert asking people to avoid the busy stretch of road at west 56th Ave. near Manhattan Regional Airport.
They said they had to shut down K-18 in both directions and divert traffic onto 56th Ave. as crews worked to clear the accidents.
The road has since re-opened, but RCPD asks drivers to use caution as K-18 is still very slick.
